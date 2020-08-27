Fani-Kayode: CISLAC bemoans disrespect, intimidation of journalist

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has expressed disappointment over Femi Fani Kayode’s attack on the Daily Trust reporter in Cross Rivers State.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Executive Director, CISLAC, Auwal Musa and made available to Newsdiaryonline on Wednesday.

“CISLAC is disappointed at the recent reckless and unguarded utterances including subsequent threat by the former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, against Daily Trust Newspaper’s reporter in Cross River State.

“While we are not unaware of Fani-Kayode’s regular antagonistic reaction and response to issues, we uphold our position that Press Freedom and journalism must be respected and protected at all levels.

“We express total discomfort, not only in thoughtless use of the word “stupid” but also reported threat and intimidation of the journalist during and after a press conference held in the state.

“We also find the reaction of the former Aviation Minister worrisome and tantamount to silencing media freedom; as he is known to hitherto leverage the media in expressing personal view and opinion on issues without fear or intimidation.

“Given this background, we, without reservation, condemn disrespect and intimidation of any journalist, while we reiterate that the fundamental principles of Press Freedom considers communication and expression through various media, including printed and electronic, a right to be exercised freely without fear or intimidation.

“We acknowledge and commend the media’s role in influencing public opinion, shaping political agenda, providing a link between the government and the people, while acting as the government’s watchdog in advancing good governance.

Musa recalled that the crucial importance of the media in the promotion of democracy and rule of law.

He pointed out that the media is indispensable for people to be informed and to effectively participate in a democracy,” he stated.

Musa therefore experessed CISLAC’s readiness to work with other civil society groups to encourage press freedom, while urging Journalists not be intimidated as they their lawful duty of dissemination of information.

“We will not hesitate in sustaining constructive working relationships with other civil society groups in the promotion of Press Freedom at all levels,” he stressed.

“We further encourage journalists at all levels to disregard any attempt to bully them to silence, as they exercise their Freedom in the promotion of good governance and democratic core values,” he stated.

Newsdiaryonline however reports that Fani-Kayode has publicly withdrawn the use of the world “stupid.”