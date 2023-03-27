Fani-Kayode angrily replies UK Deputy High Commissioner- Full text

Former Minister of Aviation and Chieftain of All Progressives Congress, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted angrily to a comment reportedly made by UK Deputy High Commissioner, Ben Llwelyn-Jones, who accused him of making inciting statements.

Read full text of his reply emailed to Newsdiaryonline below:

MY RESPONSE TO BEN LLEWYN-JONES, DEPUTY HIGH COMMISSIONER FOR THE UK TO NIGERIA – Femi Fani-Kayode.

These are my personal views and I am constrained to express them given the fact that one Ben Llwelyn-Jones, a misguided, mischievous and clearly unlettered Englander who does not know his place, threw away all caution and mentioned my name in his inglorious commentary.

I would advise this Ben, who I am told is the Deputy High Commissioner of the UK to Nigeria, to keep his dirty nose out of our internal affairs.

Nigeria stopped being a British colony 63 years ago and we need no lessons from him on how to run our affairs or conduct our politics.

I know that his preferred candidate did not win the presidential election but that does not mean he should cross the line and take liberties with us here. I wonder who the hell he thinks he is?

I am not one of those Nigerians that bows, shakes, shivers and trembles before the British or indeed any other foreigner.

And unlike most I do not need any validation or endorsement from him or his ilk and neither can I be intimidated by his veiled threat of a visa ban.

Frankly I could not care less.

I would however take this opportunity to assure him that regardless of his views and desire to compel us to accept their godless so-called “humanist” and “libertarian” values and introduce evil practices and policies such as same-sex marriage in our country this will never be the case.

My aversion for sodmites remains as constant as the northern star and whether he likes it or not we will never allow a sodmite to be our President.

Neither will we accept lessons in decency, etiquette, what to say or how to speak from a fading British civil servant and a man that represents a nation that has committed more atrocities than perhaps any other in the history of humanity.

I advise this little Englander to respect himself and remain a silent observer when it comes to the politics of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

As a nation we are not a poodle of the British and we came of age 63 years ago.

He should be more concerned about the shrinking fortunes of a once “Great Britain” and the systemic racism, inherent injustice and insufferable arrogance that is entrenched in the British establishment and society than in the intra party politics of Nigeria.

He should also be more concerned with the efforts of his nation to bring us one step closer to WW3 given the unfolding events in Ukraine.

Permit me conclude with the following.

I ask, who is this strange little British diplomat who believes he can tell us what Lagos state should be like in terms of ethnic make-up and how it should be run?

He has accused me of hate speech and incitement simply because I said Lagos is not a no man’s land and that the Yoruba ought to be respected in their territory.

Well let me say clearly and categorically that I have no apology for saying this and I stand by every word I said.

We do not need any lessons from him.

Foreign diplomats come to this country to enhance our relationship with theirs and not to give us lectures.

They are not supposed to interfere in our internal affairs, to be partial, to tell us what to do or to tell us how to do it.

They are meant to observe in studied silence and make their concerns and representations, if any, known privately.

They cannot get into the political ring of fire. They cannot tell us how to vote, who to vote for, how to worship, what God to praise, who to marry, who not to marry and which party to support.

Neither can they threaten us and impose their double standards and godless ‘woke’ and ‘globalist’ values on us.

That strange little bald man with slooping shoulders at the British Embassy has really got a nerve.

I will take up this matter formally. His diplomatic immunity is not absolute: it is qualified. He is therefore subject to our laws.

As for his threats, I challenge him to do his very worst. We are not your slaves. Nigeria is an independent sovereign nation. We are no longer a colony.

To hell with him and those that are egging him on and licking his feet.

I am FFK: I fear no-one and I bow before no man.

Until his Government hands Tony Blair and others over to the ICC at the Hague for crimes against humanity and war crimes commited in Iraq, Afghanistan and Serbia and apologises for the the over one hundred years of unspeakable atrocities committed against the people of Africa, India, China, Indo- China, Asia-minor, the West Indies and indeed all her former colonies, I will NEVER take the British seriously or at their word.

Millions were slaughtered and enslaved under their brutal yoke whilst their strong economy was built on the blood, sweat and tears of Irish, African and Indian slaves.

Despite that they have offered no apology or paid any reparations for their evil yet they insist on imposing a system of indirect rule over us.

Who is the fool here? The days of dictation are long gone. What they are trying to do in our country and to our country will not work.

Bola Tinubu won a free and fair election and, whether they like it or not, he will be sworn in on May 29th 2023.

Those that want to impose an ING on our nation and follow it up with a civil war in an attempt to dismember and destroy her shall not prevail.

Nigeria shall remain united, shall be at peace, shall flourish, shall we excel and democracy shall be alive and well in our nation for many years to come.

(FFK)