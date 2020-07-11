Famous Indian actor, Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek test positive for Covid-19

Share the news













Famous Indian actor, Amitabh Bachchan and his son, Abhishek Bachchan have tested positive for COVID-19.

Abhishek, through his Twitter handle @juniorbachchan, said they both tested positive with mild symptoms.

He added that while that while they had been admitted to hospital, they had also informed the authorities.

“Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital.

“We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic,” the tweet reads.

