Mr Nuhu Poloma – Photo credit-FIM magazine

Mr Nuhu Poloma, father of Ali Nuhu, famous Hausa actor, is dead.

The late Poloma who was an ex-chairman of PDP in Gombe state died Monday evening.

According to FIM, a Hausa film magazine, he died after a brief illness.

Family members also disclosed to the magazine that he died aged 79.

