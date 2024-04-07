Family unveils burial arrangements for former Education Minister, Fabian Osuji

Professor Fabian Osuji, former Minister of Education from 2003 to 2005, will be buried in his home town, Umuoda Nguru, in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State, on Saturday, April 27, 2024.



Information about burial of the education icon, a Catholic Knight of the Order of Saint John, who holds the revered title of Dike Eji Ejemba of Mbaise, is contained in a statement released during the weekend by the family.

The family announced a series of activities ahead of the former Minister’s interment, beginning on Tuesday, April 23rd with a Requiem Mass at 5 pm at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Gwarimpa, Abuja.



The Mass will be followed by a Service of Songs/Night of Tributes at Evelyn’s Event Centre, Gwarimpa by 6.15pm.

The Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, April 27th at 11am at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church Eziala na Umuoda, Nguru Nweorie, in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State.



Interment will take place immediately after Mass at Professor Osuji’s compound, while the funeral reception will be held at Central School Nguru Nweorie field.

The former Minister of Education died in Abuja on February 28, 2024, aged 82 years.



He was appointed Minister of Education in July 2003. In appreciation of his outstanding performance as a Minister, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) officially announced his death at the FEC meeting, a day after his death was made public. Osuji was also honoured with a minute of silence at the FEC meeting.



The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, later issued a Statement on behalf of the FEC, mourning Osuji, the former Minister.

Akume formally acknowledged, in the statement which he personally signed, that the late Professor Osuji played a key role in initiating policies that positively impacted the education sector of the country.



He described the late former Minister as a thorough-bred politician and an experienced scholar. ‘’His love for humanity and passion for the development of university education in Nigeria, through policy making, research and publications have made an indelible mark in the education sector,’’ Akume said.



Late Professor Osuji also served as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), 2000-2003, Imo state Commissioner for Information and Social Development, 1994-1996, and Deputy Vice Chancellor of Imo State University 1987-1990.