Family unfolds departure rites for Junior Pope

The family announced at the weekend that John Paul Obunmneme Odonwodo, aka Jnr Pope, will begin his terminal journey with a requiem mass at CKCP, Enugu, on 13 May 2024.

Recall that John Paul Odonwodo died on 10 April 2024 in Asaba, Delta State, in a boat accident as he participated in a Nollywood film production.

The family will hold a wake-keep for the late actor on 16 May at his country home in Ukehe, Enugu State. The funeral mass will be held on Friday, 17 May 2024, at St Peter’s Catholic Church, Ukehe. Interment will be immediately after Mass. Thanksgiving Mass will be in the same church on Sunday, 19 May 2024.

His parents, wife, three sons, seven siblings, numerous nephews and nieces, and an aged grandma survive the late John Paul Obumneme Odonwodo. Survivors also include his dedicated fans known as the Swagnation.

A news release from the family, signed by Dr Amuche Nnabueze and citing Dr Divine Odonwodo, requested mourners to send tributes to jnrpopememorial@gmail.com.

