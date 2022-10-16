Family releases details of Rotimi Fashakin’s funeral plans

The family of Elder Engr. Joseph Oluwarotimi Fashakin, FNSE, has released details of his burial plans.

According to the plan released Sunday, there will be a Service of Songs at Marcelina’s place at 36 Isaac Jones Street,Ikeja Lagos on 25th October 2022 at 3.00pm.

Also the Funeral Service will take place October 27 at Foursquare Gospel Church in Anthony Village, Lagos.

Internment will follow immediately the statement said.

Engr Fashakin, a chieftain of All Progressives Congress and political ally of President Muhammadu Buhari passed on recently.

