Family petitions COAS over son’s alleged murder

Ehigimetor Igbaugba

The Ekikienkpong family in Idum Mbube, Ogoja in Cross River, has petitioned the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt.- Gen. Farouk Yahaya, over the alleged murder of their son, Joseph Okpe at a hotel in Ogoja.

The family had accused the troops drafted from the Ogoja Battalion of the Nigerian Army of allegedly murdering Okpe.

In the petition, the family alleged that the troops, led by one Maj. Olayinka Olaoye, allegedly shot dead the 37-year old man at the hotel premises in the early hours of March 17.

The family who decried the murder of Okpe, a major power bikes dealer in Cross River, appealed to the COAS to ensure those responsible were brought to book.

The petition, dated April 15, signed by E. E. Osim of the Advocate Legal Chamber in Calabar, also reiterated the need not to allow few elements to dent the image of the Nigerian Army.

The deceased was said to be married with three children before his alledged murder.

He was said to have been trailed to the hotel by the soldiers who were allegedly engaged by the deceased business associates before he was gunned down in the process.

The petition alleged that some of the deceased friends were earlier arrested by the soldiers when he (deceased) went to check on his aged parents after checking in the hotel.

“After checking in at the hotel, our brother left to visit his aged parents and some family members, leaving the team he traveled to settle.

“Immediately he left, soldiers arrived at the hotel, demanding for Joe amidst heavy shooting which sent everyone scampering for safety.

“Since he was not around, all his friends were arrested and taken to an unknown destination with their phones impounded while detailing a mole for surveillance.

Immediately after he drove in, Maj. Olayinka and his men arrived.

“He was shot in the hip while trying to alight from his car.

“After he collapsed on the floor, they advanced closer and opened fire at close range and he died instantly, his car was ransacked, and cash carted away,” it stated.

The petition alleged that the deceased body was taken away by the soldiers and later handed over to the police under the guise that he was political thug who was killed during exchange of fire.

The family legal counsel noted that labeling the late Okpe a political thug killed during a gun melee is a well “orchestrated cover-up meant to shield the culprits from justice.

“We want to appeal to Chief of Army Staff to know that soldiers drafted for election duty performed creditably while adhering strictly to global best practices.

“This heinous crime was committed hours before the commencement of the elections. This is not the case of unknown soldiers, we know the killers even though they have been hurriedly transferred from Ogoja Army formation.

“Major Olayinka and co should be handed over to the Military Police for preliminary interrogation for onward handing over to the Nigerian Police for the law to take its cause, this is our earnest prayer.”

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Sule Balarabe, described the matter as a case of murder that should not be associated with the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections in the state.

“There was nothing like snatching of the ballot box or exchange of fire between political thugs and the military anywhere in the state, contrary to online media reports.

“The young man was murdered on the eve of the election even our report to the headquarters regarding the conduct and outcome of the election did not capture the murder because the incident didn’t happen on election day.

“We are treating it as a pure murder case and it is under serious investigation by a crack team from the command.

“We would try as much as we can to be professional in our investigation on the matter,” he stated.(NAN)