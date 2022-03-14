Family of Oluwabamise, kidnapped in BRT bus in Lagos and murdered confident of justice

By Deborah Akpede

The family of Miss Oluwabamise Ayanwola, kidnapped on Feb. 26 in a Lagos Bus Rapid Transit bus and later found dead has expressed confidence about getting justice for the lady.

Her father, 84-year-old Pastor Joseph Ayanwola, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at his residence at Ipaja-Ayobo, Lagos, on Monday that Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu sent representatives on a condolence visit on Saturday.

“Gov. Sanwo-Olu sent representatives to our house and he spoke with me on video call,’’ he said.

He said also that no burial date had been fixed yet for his daughter’s burial as the result of autopsy conducted on the corpse of the 22-year-old fashion designer had yet to be released.

“When the autopsy result is out, the burial will follow,’’ he said.

Pastor Ayanwola also told NAN that the Lagos State government would decide the burial arrangement and not the family.

Oluwabamise’s 72-year-old mother, Mrs Comfort Ayanwola, said she was still devastated and had been finding it difficult to believe that her daughter was dead.

“I cry every day and every night because I will never see my daughter again,’’ she lamented.

Oluwabamise’s elder brother, Jerry, said he was optimistic that his sister would get justice.

“I am very sure that justice will prevail; the case will never be swept under the carpet,’’ he said.

A Yaba Chief Magistrate’s Court in Lagos, on Friday ordered the remand of the 47-year-old Bus Rapid Transit bus driver, Andrew Ominnikoron, at the Ikoyi Custodial Centre.

The police charged Omininikoron with a four-count offence of conspiracy, rape, murder, and misconduct with regards to Oluwabamise.

Omininikoron, who was arrested at Ososa in Ogun, days after the kidnap, will be kept behind bars until April 11 pending legal advice from the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution. (NAN)

