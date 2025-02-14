Family declares 2Baba missing, seeks DSS intervention

The family of Nigerian music veteran, Innocent Idibia, aka ‘2Baba’, on Friday declared him missing and petition the Department of State Security Service (DSS).

By Joshua Olomu

The petition signed by Wilson Anuge on behalf of Anuge, Anuge & Co., now viral on social media, has sparked concerns from fans of the music icon.

The petition reads: “We are writing to urgently seek your assistance regarding a profoundly troubling situation involving a member of the Idibia Family.

“Mr Innocent Idibia (also known as Tuface or 2Baba) our client, is reasonably believe to be missing since Monday, Feb. 10.

“We believe that Mr Innocent left his residence in the early hours of Feb. 10 in his loungewear, suggestive that he was going on his habitual walk, but never returned home since then.

“In spite of the best efforts of his family members, staff and management of his Record Label to reach or locate him, including reaching out to his friends and acquaintances, proved abortive.

“They have been unable to establish any contact or ascertain his whereabouts.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the development is coming within 24 hours when 2Baba’s mother, Rose Idibia, urged Nigerians to beg Edo State lawmaker, Hon. Natasha Osawuru, to leave her son alone.

Mrs Idibia alleged in a viral video online that the 31-year-old grand –daughter of Chief Gabriel Igbinedion and Deputy Majority Leader of the Edo State House of Assembly, had cast a spell on him.

She claimed the singer was not in his right senses when he earlier proposed to Osawaru, adding that her son’s ongoing divorce battle with his estranged wife, Annie Idibia, was affecting him.

She said: “Good evening, Nigerians. My name is Mrs Rose Idibia, the mother of 2face.

“This message is for Miss Natasha Osawaru of Edo State. I’m calling on all mothers in Nigeria to help me beg her to free my son.

“My son is going through a divorce process, and he is clearly not in his right senses now. I know my son well. That is not him.

“Please Natasha, the beads you put on his hand and on his neck, remove them and free him.”

2Baba and Osawaru’s romance has caused a buzz within the week after the singer was reportedly seen visiting the Edo State Assembly complex and the duo were later spotted together at a Lagos night club.(NAN)