Family cries out over alleged disappearance of octogenarian in Ondo

The family of Akinbo has raised the alarm over the sudden disappearance of an 83-year-old woman, Mrs. Clementina Akinbo in Ode-Aye community, Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The octogenarian reportedly went missing since June 8, which has sparked panic and anxiety in the community.

Mr Oluwole Akinbo, son of the octogenarian, while narrating the ordeal to newsmen on Friday in Okitipupa, said that they had been keeping faith that she would return since her sudden disappearance.

He said that efforts were made to report the case to the local police and community leaders who joined forces to comb everywhere, but the old woman was yet to be found.

According to him, “it was a big shock when my children came to tell me that mama was not in her room”.

”I initially thought she had stepped out briefly, but after searching the house and the neighbourhood, she was not found.

“I quickly proceeded to a neighbouring house to check on one of her close friends, thinking she might have gone there, but to no avail.

”I contacted my siblings and the entire family began a frantic search within the community.

“We combed everywhere we could think of, uncompleted buildings, farms, and all other neighbouring villages but still could not find her.

“My mother is a gentle and calm woman who is not known to wander off on her own; she was last seen wearing a traditional wrapper and blouse,”Akinbo said.

The family urged members of the public who have useful information about her whereabouts to report to any police station.

Meawhile, DSP Olayinka Ayanlade, the Police Public Relations Officer of the state Police Division told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone that the case was not reported to the police.

He, however, said that the police would launch a search and investigation into the matter to unravel the circumstances surrounding the mater.

“Although, the case of a missing person in Ode-Aye was not reported to the police in Ode-Aye as I was briefed but, we will launch our search and investigation into the matter,” Ayanlade said. (NAN)