Family Court  remands welder for allegedly defiling teenager

By Adebisi Fatima Sogbade

A Family Court sitting at Iyaganku, Ibadan, on Monday ordered the remand of one Jamiu Bashiru, a welder, for allegedly defiling a 16-year-old girl.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Patricia Adetuyibi, who did not take the plea of the defendant due to want in jurisdiction, ordered his remand at the Agodi correctional facility, Ibadan.

Adetuyibi, thereafter, adjourned the matter until Oct. 27 for mention.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Jamiu , 28, of Abegede area, Ile-Ido, Ibadan, was charged by the Police on one-count charge of defilement.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Folake Ewe, told the court that on Aug. 22, at about noon, the defendant had sexual intercourse with the victim at Abegede, without her consent.

She said the defendant had been staying with a couple in their house before he allegedly defiled the wife’s sister.

Ewe said, “The sister to the victim sent the victim from her shop to go and take her children from school.

“The victim went home first to check if the children had reached home before her.”

The Prosecutor, who alleged that the defendant defiled the victim in their sitting room where her screams attracted passers-by, added that he had fled and was later arrested.

Ewe said the offence contravened Section 34 of the Child Right’s Law, 2006. (NAN)

