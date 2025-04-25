Family Announces Funeral Arrangements for Late Nationalist and Elder Statesman, Pa Ayo Adebanjo

The family of Chief Samuel Ayodele Adebanjo, revered elder statesman, lawyer, and nationalist leader of the Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group Afenifere, has formally released the funeral arrangements for the late icon, who passed away on February 14, 2025, at the age of 96.

By Chimezie Godfrey

A towering figure in Nigeria’s political history, Pa Ayo Adebanjo will be honoured with a series of events celebrating his legacy of service, courage, and dedication to democratic ideals, Yoruba unity, and national development.

The funeral schedule, announced in a statement by Dr. Biodun Shobanjo on behalf of the family and the burial planning committee, invites Nigerians from all walks of life to join in celebrating the life of one of the nation’s most respected voices.

Funeral Programme:”Day of Tributes/Service of Songs

Wednesday, April 30, 2025 – 2:00 p.m.

Venue: Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos

Dress Code: Shades of Green

“Wake

Friday, May 2, 2025 – 4:00 p.m.

Venue: Pa Ayo Adebanjo’s Country Home, Isanya Ogbo, near Ijebu Ode, Ogun State

Dress Code: Alari or Gold

“Church Service & Funeral

Saturday, May 3, 2025 – 10:00 a.m.

Venue: St. Phillips Anglican Church, Isanya Ogbo, near Ijebu Ode, Ogun State

Dress Code: Powder Blue Gele/Cap on Ankara or Royal Blue Lace

“Thanksgiving Service

Sunday, May 4, 2025 – 10:00 a.m.

Venue: St. Phillips Anglican Church, Isanya Ogbo, near Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.”

The Adebanjo family expressed deep appreciation for the outpouring of condolences and support received from across the country since his passing. They invited the public, friends, political allies, and admirers to be part of the final farewell.

Born on April 10, 1928, in Ogun State to Joel Adebanjo Adedairo and Salamotu Odubanke, Chief Adebanjo began his career as a journalist before travelling to the United Kingdom to study law. He was called to the English Bar in 1961.

His political activism began in 1943 with the Zikist Movement and gained momentum when he joined the youth wing of the Action Group in 1951. He became a close disciple of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo and remained an unwavering advocate of true federalism, good governance, and justice throughout his life.

Pa Ayo Adebanjo’s contributions to Nigeria’s independence movement and post-colonial political development earned him a reputation as a principled, fearless voice of reason and resistance.

He will be remembered not only for his political tenacity and intellect but also for his moral clarity and enduring commitment to a better Nigeria.