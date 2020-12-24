Family announces death of Sheikh Ahmed Lemu

A very highly respected cleric, Sheikh Ahmed Lemu, OFR, is dead.

His passing away was confirmed in a statement on behalf of the family signed by Nurudeen Lemu.

The statement which has gone viral on social media reads: Inna lillahi wa inna liayhi raji’un.

It is with sadness and reverence to Allah that we announce the passing away of our father, Dr. Justice Sheikh Ahmed Lemu OFR, in the early hours of this morning in Minna. Burial arrangements to be announced later.

Wassalam,

Nuruddeen Lemu, on behalf of the family.”

In a tribute to the Sheikh, Alkasim Abdulkadir wrote on his Facebook page, “Growing up in Minna, Sheikh Ahmed Lemu was a fixture of our lives. Soft spoken, forthright and erudite, his da’awah through text books is perhaps one of the most influential contributions to early years scholarship of Islam in Nigeria.

“The contribution of the IET Bookshop and Publications and later the Da’awah Institute Minna remains immeasurable to the people of Minna and beyond.

“Like its motto -Building Bridges, IET built bridges for us to the Deen and also to non Muslims alike to have a fair understanding of the meaning of Islam not only in scholarship but also in interaction with the leaders and followers of other faiths.

“This is personal loss to all of us.

“May Allah SWT grant Mercy and Jannah Firdaus to the souls of Sheikh Ahmed Lemu and Hajiya Aisha Lemu.

Ameen Ya Rabb.”