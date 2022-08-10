Family announces cause of John Chiahemen’s death





The family of renowned Journalist, Late Mr. John Chiahemen has announced the cause of his death.

According to a statement by the family, John, as he was fondly called, “fought a valiant long battle with motor neuron disease (ALS)”

However, the family noted that he was “selfless to his last breath”

He passed on peacefully surrounded by his family in Johannesburg, South Africa, they said.

The family’s statement reads: “It is with great sorrow and great peace we share that our patriarch, former Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and former Thompson Reuters journalist, John Neji Chiahemen, has returned home to rest.



“He fought a valiant, long battle with motor neuron disease (ALS) and he was selfless to his last breath. He died peacefully in Johannesburg, South Africa surrounded by his family.



“John is survived by his wife Winnie ‘Chizi’ Chiahemen; daughters: Ide Wise (UK) Fanen Chiahemen (Canada), and Mimi Chiahemen (US); grandson, Finley Hemen Kanyin Wise (UK); son-in-law, Ben Wise (UK).



“He is also survived by brothers and sisters, including Tom Chiahemen, Abuja-based Media & PR Consultant and Publisher, NATIONAL ACCORD Newspaper and larger family in Nigeria and Kenya.



“He will be greatly missed.”



