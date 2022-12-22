Families of policemen killed by bandits get N8m assistance in Sokoto

By Habibu Harisu

Families of four policemen killed by bandits in an ambush on Dec. 5, in Sokoto State, have received N8 million donation from the state government.

Mr Usaini Gumel, the Commissioner of Police (CP) in the state told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Sokoto that each of the families received N2 million.

Gumel spoke on the sidelines of the 2022 CP Conference attended by Divisional Police Officers, Head of Units, Area Commanders and other key operatives.

NAN reports that the four policemen were killed in an ambush by a gang of bandits on Dec. 5, in Sabon Birni Local Government area of the state.

The CP also said that the command had also provided support to the families and worked out all entitlements of the deceased personnel which would be paid soon.

Gumel said that the command had adopted strategies on contain all forms of violence, hate speech, circulation of fake news, political violence and associated crimes.

According to him, the police and other law enforcement agencies have synergised through a single platform to ensure hitch free electioneering process and elections.

He said that the recent arrest, prosecution and conviction of a politician caught with multiple voter cards, has put fears in the mind of those planning to disrupt the electoral process.

Earlier, when he declared open end the conference, Gumel said the event was convened to review performance of the command and proffer solutions to lingering challenges in security operations.

He added that it was to share experiences and fine-tune strategies to safeguard lives and properties of citizens.

Meanwhile, the police chief has bid farewell to some officers who retired from service.

They include four DSPs: Shehu Bawa, Haladu Malam, Ibrahim Ladan and Maidawa Atto, as well as three ASPs, Bala Danladi, Sabo Sahabi and Ibrahim Shu’aibu.

Gifts were presented to seven retired officers by the commissioner on behalf of the command’s Welfare Committee, chaired by DCP Ibrahim Adamu. (NAN)