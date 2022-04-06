Families of abducted Abuja-Kaduna train attack victims appeal to Buhari for intervention

Families of abducted and missing train passengers on the ill-fated Nigerian Railway Corporation AK9 Kaduna bound train attacked by terrorists on Monday March 28th, 2022, have made a passionate appeal for the unconditional and safe release of the victims.

The next of kins under the aegis of #SaveAK9Passengers made the call to the government Tuesday. They called on Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the unfolding hostage situation.

They also appealed to President Buhari to bring forth to bear his care and compassion for citizens, especially as a father and grand father and above as President of the country.

Available public records including the train manifests made show several women and children as part of the passengers who were abducted.

Our appeal is hinged on the fact that a lot of the passengers are suffering from various ailments and on life saving drugs that need to be taken daily in prescribed doses. The ailments range from diabetes, hypertension and ulcer said Dr Umar Abdullahi, whose sister is also amongst those abducted. The tragic incidence has left several families in anguish and trauma.

The families of the victims have also begged the government for a swift and safe intervention to bring the victims out safely, unharmed and in good health.

