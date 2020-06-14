Families announce ‘sudden’ death of Ibidunni Ighodalo

Share the news













The Ighodalo and Olaleye Ajayi families have announced the “sudden loss” of Ibidunni Ituah -Ighodalo.

She was known as the wife of a popular Pastor Ituah Ighodalo.

A statement by the families signed by Asue Ighodalo did not state the cause of the “sudden loss.”

According to Asue Ighodalo, “The Ighodalo and Olaleye Ajayi families are deeply saddened to announce the sudden loss of our beloved wife and daughter Mrs. Ibidunni Ituah-Ighodalo who passed away in the early hours of today.

“As you will understand, this is a difficult time for our families and we will appreciate some privacy during this time.

“All information of burial proceedings will be provided in due course.”

Reports however said she died in Port Harcourt. Furthermore, QED.NG reported that she died of suspected cardiac arrest.





