A consortium of two Non-Governmental Organisations, FAME Foundation and MALLPAI Foundation have put together Women for Women Conference in Abuja to educate, inspire and empower women, also to support rural women farmers in the FCT to start with, but eventually rolled out nationally.

The one-day event is a gathering of women from diverse background to share their stories by using it to empower other women. In total, eight women will be speaking at the event with three moderators in a three-panel discussion.

Among the speakers are Harriet Thompson, Deputy British High Commissioner; Shirley Ho-Vicario, Philippines Ambassador to Nigeria, Shirley Ho-Vicario; Aisha Bagudu, Wife of Kebbi state governor; Pauline Torehall, Head of Politics at the European Union; Ruth Zumbuehl, Consul and First Secretary at the Switzerland Embassy in Nigeria, among others.

Nollywood Actress, Tonto Dikeh and other eminent women will moderate the conference. All proceeds at the event will be used for the EERWA Project – Economic Empowerment for Rural Women in Agriculture, whereby farming tools and foods processors would be purchased for the farmers to ease manual labour and production stress.

Founder of FAME Foundation and convener of the event, Aderonke Bello said via a press release that, the aim and objective of the event is total women empowerment;

“We are bringing women together to use their lessons, challenges, and in general, life experiences to uplift and empower other women at the conference and at the same time reach out to rural women farmers in Nigeria.

As we probably know, the highest percentages of farmers in Nigeria are women, tools will be provided for them to enhance their productivity.”

“An empowered woman is an embodiment of strength, courage, and knowledge which translates to her children and the society,” she concludes.

Founder of Mallpai Foundation, Hajiya Aisha Bagudu, wife of Kebbi state Governor said, “It is a worthy cause and much needed for improvement of farming practices and yield, as well as general empowerment”

“An empowered woman is a powerful woman who is able to take care of her family and her community. She is never vulnerable.” She added

The event which is scheduled to hold at the Executive Hall of the International Conference Centre on June 22, 2017, will start by 10am.

By PRNigeria