False Whistleblowers Remanded in Prison

March 19, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Project 0



The Economic and Financial Crimes , EFCC, Abuja Office, Thursday March 18, 2021, arraigned the trio of Theophilus Omambala, Lawal Umar and Alexander Danjuma before Justice Musa Usman of the Federal Capital High Court, Bwari, Abuja one count charge bordering false and misleading information.

The charge reads , “that you Theophilus Omambala sometime in 2021at Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, gave false information to officers of the Economic and Financial Crimes that monies were stashed at the residence of one Audu Ogbeh located at Lugbe District of the FCT, which information turned out to be false, untrue and misleading and thereby committed an offence punishable Section 39(2) (b) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Establishment Act (2004)”.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against them. In view of their plea, the prosecuting counsel, Aliyu Bokani Usman asked the Court for a trial date and that the defendants be remanded at the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Kuje.

Counsel to the defendants, A.I. Na-jirgi prayed the Court to grant his clients bail. The judge rejected his oral application, insisting a formal bail application which should be filed before the next adjourned date.

The defendants have been remanded in the Kuje Custodial Centre pending of bail application. The case has been adjourned till June 21, 2021.

