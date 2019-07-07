False alarm: Police arrest Uber driver in Lagos

The Lagos Police Command says it arrested Uber driver and one other for raising false alarm on car snatching in order to cover up their crime.

A statement by the Police Public Relations officer (PPRO), DSP Bala Elkana issued Sunday said the Igando Police Station received a report on the 1st July 2019 at about 2200hrs from a 39 year old Ademola Quadri of No 24 Oloko Street off College Road, Ogba, Lagos.

“He reported that three armed men snatched his Toyata Corrolla Saloon car with registration no: SMK 732 BR, property of Pinehill Leasing Ltd. The Divisional Police Officer, CSP Taiwo Kasumu suspecting something sinister, quickly activated credible intelligence network following up on call details and relevant messages of Ademola Quadri who is not aware his transactions are been monitored.

“More facts emerged when a message of N560k entered his phone with a follow up message demanding to have the car having made part payment. The suspect during interrogations confessed to the commission of the crime and led detectives to Ijegun area of Ikotun where the purported snatched vehicle was kept pending full payment.

“The police arrested two other suspects namely, Uche Sunday “m” 32 years old, the marketer who claimed to have negotiated the purchase of the car online from Jiji.ng and one other, name withheld suspected to be an innocent buyer.

“The said Quadri confessed that he cooked up the robbery story to enable him raise money to buy ticket and travel to Canada for a better life. The Command advised citizens to be careful , before parting with funds when carrying out Online transactions. Suspects were charged to Court,” Elkana stated.

In another report, the PPRO said a man was arrested for sexually abusing his step daughter for five years.

“On the 14th of June 2019 at about 1300hrs, the survivor (Name withheld) 19 years old ‘f’ alleged that her step father one Akin Olatilu ‘m’ of the same address has been sexually abusing her since when she was 14 years.

“She alleged further that she reported the matter to her Mother but her mother did not take any action. She further sated that the abuse did not stop untill she turned 18 years old.

“That the suspect also had sexual intercourse with her in the month of march 2019. She added that when she turned down the request of the suspect in the month of June, he lied against her to her mother and she was beaten up by her mother which make her to speak out. The suspect is charged to court.”

In yet another case, Elkana stated that a 68 year old man was arrested for raping his 15 years old daughter and her friends.

“On the 27th of June 2019 at about 1400hrs the 15 years old victim (Name withheld) reported a case of defilement at Imota Police Station against her father one Yisah Showunmi ‘m’ 68 years old.

“The survivor alleged that her father has been having sexual intercourse with her for the past three years. She further alleged that when her two friends (Names withheld) ages 15 and 16 came to stay in their house, her father also had sexual intercourse with them.

“She added that the last incident happened on 23rd of June, 2019. The suspect however confessed to the crime. He is charged to Court.”

Yet according to the statement, a man was arrested for raping and impregnating a 15 years old girl.

“On 2/7/2019 at about 1500hours, the mother of the survivor (Name withheld) from Akure Ondo state reported at Igando Police Station against one Pastor Pope Paul of No 10/11 Aminu street Ishuti Road Egan Igando.

“The complainant alleged that sometime in August, 2017 that her daughter (Name withheld) was brought to Lagos to live with the suspect and his wife. She stated further that, she discovered that the survivor was pregnant sometime in June,2018 and that when she interrogated her, she mentioned the name of the suspect.

“The survivor stated in her statement that it all started in January, 2018 when the suspect started having sexual intercourse with her, and got her pregnant. She stated further that she gave birth to a baby girl sometime in April , 2019. The suspect is charged to court.”

According to Elkana, another man was arrested for raping a girl in an uncompleted building.

“On 2/7/2010 at about 1200 hours, one Harrison chukwereuke m of peace estate reported at Iba Police Station that he caught one Aliyu Ali Mohammed having sexual intercourse with a 14 years old girl (Name withheld) inside an uncompleted building in the estate. Suspect charged to court.”

