Fallout of Explosion: NRC suspends train services on Abuja-Kaduna route

The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) has suspended indefinitely train services along the Abuja-Kaduna route due to an explosion on rail track which occurred in the evening of Oct. 20.

In a statement signed by the management, the corporation apologised to passengers for inconveniences the suspension might cause them, adding that measures were in place to resume the services very soon.

“The board and management of the NRC hereby inform the general public, particularly our valued passengers on Abuja-Kaduna Train Service that there was explosion on the rail track.

“This affected the fuel tank of the locomotive on Abuja to Kaduna last train (AK10) on Oct. 20.

“However, the situation has been brought under control by a relief locomotive that towed the train to Rigasa Station, Kaduna State.

“The affected locomotive has been sent to the workshop for assessment and repairs. We are also pleased to announce that there were no reported casualties or injuries to either the passengers or the train crew.

“The NRC intends to resume train services soonest, after appropriate measures, checks and maintenance are carried out“, the statement said.

Mr Paschal Nnorli, Manager of the Abuja-Kaduna Train Service (AKTS) had earlier told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that measures were already in place to address the issue and resume services accordingly.

Nnorli reiterated the Federal Government and NRC’s commitment to ensuring the safety of passengers and crew along the route.

According to NAN, speculations are rife that the explosion was carried out by unidentified persons believed to be bandits (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...