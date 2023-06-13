Falgore emerges speaker of Kano 10th Assembly

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

Alhaji Yusuf Falgore (NNPPP-Rogo) has emerged as Speaker of the 10th Kano State House of Assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Falgore was nominated by the lawmakers shortly after the proclamation of the assembly

by Gov. Abba Kabir-Yusuf on Tuesday in Kano.

Mohammed Bello Butu-Butu (NNPP-Rimingado/Tofa) was also nominated as the Deputy Speaker of the House by the lawmakers.

Theerafter, the clerk of the house, Alhaji Ali Maje, swore in the speaker and the deputy.(NAN)

