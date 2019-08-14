Falconets head to Morocco for African Games Thursday

The national under-20 women football team who will represent Nigeria at the Women’s Football Tournament of the 12th African Games in Rabat will depart Nigeria for Morocco on Thursday.

They will face Cameroon, South Africa and Zambia in Group B of the tournament holding from Saturday to Aug. 29.

Hosts Morocco, Equatorial Guinea, Mali and Algeria are in Group A.

Nigeria won the gold medal at the 8th All-Africa Games hosted in Abuja in October 2003, repeating the feat in Algiers four years later.

But the country failed to qualify for the 10th All-Africa Games in Maputo in 2011 before finishing in fourth place in Brazzaville, Congo four years ago.

Nigeria’s first match is against South Africa at the Stade Academie Mohammed VI on Sunday at 8 p.m. Morocco time (9 p.m. in Nigeria).

The Falconets will afterwards face Cameroon at the same venue and time on Aug. 21.

They will round off their group phase campaign against Zambia at the Stade Boubker Ammar-Sale on Aug. 24 starting from 7 p.m. (8 p.m. in Nigeria).

THE FALCONETS FOR RABAT 2019

——————————-

Udukobong Peter (Ibom Angels); Bashirat Amoo (Confluence Queens); Joy Duru (Nasarawa Amazons); Chiamaka Nnadozie (Rivers Angels); Gift Monday (FC Robo); Grace Igboamalu (Nasarawa Amazons); Folashade Ijamilusi (FC Robo)

Dooshima Tarnum (Nasarawa Amazons); Zainab Olapade (Sunshine Queens); Esther Momoh (Confluence Queens); Akudo Ogbonna (Sunshine Queens); Catherine Kenneth (Rivers Angels); Patricia Innocent (Sunshine Queens)

Christiana Obia (Osun Babes); Cynthia Aku (Rivers Angels); Omowunmi Oshobukola (Sunshine Queens); Precious Christopher (Confluence Queens); Rebecca Ajimuda (Edo Queens)

