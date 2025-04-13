Falana urges youths to reclaim Nigeria

Renowned human rights lawyer and activist, Mr Femi Falana, has urged youths to reclaim the country.

By Millicent Ifeanyichukwu

Falana gave the advice on Saturday in Lagos, during sixth Annual Youth Leadership Conference, tagged Resilience, Innovation, Social Responsibility and Entrepreneurship (RISE 2025), held at the University of Lagos.

Falana said things were not how they used to be, hence, the younger generation should reclaim the country and redefine it as it should be.

He said that youths were suffering as a result of what the country had become, hence, the need for the younger generation to ‘rise’.

“You will have to challenge those who are in power when you have access to them, because some of them in power today belong to our generation. We didn’t suffer what you are going through. We lived a life of dignity.

“My generation had dreams, genuine dreams, about this country becoming one of the best in the world, because we have abundant human and natural resources that should make us a leading country in the world. But what has happened?

“Your generation has a duty to reclaim the country, and please, when you are going to listen to songs in ceremonies of this nature, please try and listen to some of the great African musicians,” Falana said.

According to him, it is very important, because the youth will be inspired when they listen to them.

“You must also listen and be inspired to fight for justice in our country. You are often told that our country is poor. Quote me, ours is not poor. We suffer from material poverty because there is poverty of ideas in our country.

“They tell you you are leaders of tomorrow. You must be leaders of today first, so you must take back what is left,” he said.

The Convener of the programme, Mr Olusegun Odufuwa, said the theme the event – RISE – was more than an acronym, describing as a call to action.

Odufuwa said it was a declaration of intent, vision of the future all must build together.

“Nigeria stands at the critical juncture, our nation is rich in promise, bursting with talent and vibrant with diversity, yet we are confronted with complex challenges, economic uncertainties, infrastructure deficits, youth unemployment and questions of leadership and governance.

“But amidst all these challenges, lies a golden opportunity. A nation is built not merely by its policies, but by its people, especially its youth.

“If Nigeria is to rise, it must be on the shoulders of a generation that is resilient in the face of adversity, innovative in its thinking, socially responsible in its actions, and entrepreneurial in its spirit,” he said. (NAN)