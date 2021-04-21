By Haruna Salami

Human Rights lawyer, Femi Falana has petitioned the Senate over lopsided appointment of members of the board of National Human Rights Commission, NHRC.

According to him “in constituting the members, no member is from the North East zone” adding that “three members out of four representing the North West zone are from one state, Kebbi”.

He is therefore asking the Senate to look into this matter in the interest of our national unity and our laws as established by this Senate”.

The petition was presented by the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinaya Abaribe.

Ahmad Lawan, Senate President asked whether the renowned lawyer was seeking judicial remedy, but Abaribe answered in the negative; and Lawan therefore referred the petition to the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matter to report back in two weeks.

It will be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari recently nominated members of the board of NHRC to Senate for confirmation and the Judiciary Committee has already screened the nominees, awaiting confirmation.

