Falana petitions Senate over lopsided appointment of NHRC board

April 21, 2021



By Haruna Salami

Rights lawyer, Femi has petitioned the Senate over lopsided appointment of members of the board of National Rights Commission, NHRC.

According to him “in constituting the members, no member is the East zone” adding that “three members out of four representing the West zone are state, Kebbi”.

He is therefore asking the Senate to look into this matter in the interest of our and our laws as established by this Senate”.

The petition was presented by the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinaya Abaribe.

Ahmad Lawan, Senate President whether the renowned lawyer was seeking judicial remedy, but Abaribe answered in the ; and Lawan therefore referred the petition to the Committee on Judiciary, Rights and Legal Matter to report in two weeks.

It be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari recently nominated members of the board of NHRC to Senate confirmation and the Judiciary Committee has already screened the nominees, awaiting confirmation.

