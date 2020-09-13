Falana drags FG, Kano to African Commission over death sentence on Kano singer

Falana in the petition dated 8 September, 2020, states: “I am writing to you on behalf of Sharif Yahya Sharif to ask the Commission to consider this request for provisional measures. The request is submitted in conjunction with our communication on behalf of Sharif Yahya Sharif convicted and sentenced to death for blasphemy in Kano State of Nigeria.”

The petition, reads in part: “Our communication details multiple violations of his right to life and fair trial rights guaranteed under the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, and resolutions on moratorium on executions adopted by both the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights and the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly.”

“We respectfully submit that the Commission should urgently invoke its rules of procedure and its mandates and authority under the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights to request that Nigeria adopt these provisional measures in order to stop the irreparable damage that would be caused to the petitioner and his Charter rights.”

“The petitioner is a Nigerian citizen, who has been found guilty of the offence of blasphemy against Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) contrary to section 382 (B) of the Kano State Shari’a Penal Code Law 2000 (which carries death sentence), and convicted.”

“Despite their obligations under the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and other international treaties to which Nigeria is a state party, the Nigerian authorities continue to violate the fair trial and other rights of the petitioner, and put him at risk of imminent execution.”

“In particular, there are serious, persistent and irreparable violations of the petitioner’s rights to life; and to fair trials, including to competent and effective legal representation.”

“According to our information, on August 10, the Upper Sharia Court sitting in Kano, Kano State convicted Sharif Yahaya Sharif of blasphemy and sentenced him to death by hanging. The request for a certified true copy of the judgment of the Court was also not granted on time.”