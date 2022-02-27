Falana charges professionals as Institute inducts 84

Human rights lawyer, Mr Femi Falana (SAN), on Saturday expressed disappointment that professionals in Nigeria were shying away from politics, leaving professional politicians to take over the democratic system.



Falana spoke at the Institute of Corporate and Public Sector Professionals (ICPSP) 2022 Membership Induction and Investiture in Lagos, with the theme, “Policy Innovation and Public Service; From Idea To Impact”.

The senior advocate, who delivered the induction lecture, said such attitude by professionals was responsible for the leadership problems confronting the country.

“If our professionals have been running our country well in the last 23 years, our country should be ahead of the world by now.

“Professionals must highlight their role in the society and define them by asking those who wish to lead the country critical questions that would make them accountable, ” he said.

Falana charged the ICPSP to be more committed to its mandate of training and retraining of professionals, and also enforcing ethical standards and code of conduct.

In a keynote address delivered virtually, UK-based Nigerian Chartered Accountant, Mr Olanrewaju Sharafa, charged tertiary institutions and professional bodies to contribute to policies and commit to research.

Sharafa said that if national policies are weak, building a prosperous nation would be a struggle.

“Universities and professional bodies like ICPSP have a large role to play in research and policy contribution.

” Building a community of professionals that are aware of their role to nation building is key and important to policy contribution and research,” he said.

The ICPSP resident, Dr Folashade Airebamen, said at the event that the body had registered 205 professionals in various field as members since its establishment in 2014 .

She said that the institute was able to achieve much growth as a result of its commitment to excellent services and the value-adding programmes and projects offered to its members and the society at large.

According to her, the institute has inducted a total of 84 new members in the 2022 exercise.

Airebamen said that nine Honorary Fellows, 21 Fellows, 36 Associate Fellows, seven Graduate Members and 11 Affiliate members were also inducted into the institute.

“We have also enjoyed collaborations, goodwill and recommendations from several organisations, associations and individuals of repute such as the Nigerian Women of Journalists (NAWOJ), London Centre For Training and Development (LCTD), among others.

“I congratulate all our inductees of today and welcome you on behalf of the institute ‘s council to the ICPSP family.

“Indeed, you have made a right choice to join the institute with a vision and mission to help you become the best professional anywhere you find yourself and support your daily effort to impact people’s lives and the society at large.

“The institute expects you as a member to also key into its mission of affecting the sectors you belong positively and by extension the society through shared values, experiences and mentorship from fellow members.

“You must also uphold the image, standard and integrity of the institute and do not engage in dealings that would bring it to disrepute , ” she said.

According to her , the ICPSP’s governing council will continue to support the actualisation of the expectations of its members.

Airebamen, on behalf of the governing council, specially appreciated Falana for honouring the invitation of the institute to deliver the induction lecture.

In her goodwill message, Mrs Agnes Sessi, Chairperson, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Lagos Chapter/Matron of the institute, congratulated the inductees for accepting to be part of the body.

Sessi charged the inductees to take advantage of the institute’s offer both nationally and internationally to make life more meaningful and purposeful.

Also, Mrs Adeola Ekine, Chairperson, Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) Lagos State Chapter, said that the collaboration between ICPSP and NAWOJ had opened the female journalists to trainings and conferences, especially international.

“I am happy that over 30 NAWOJ members are part of the membership today .

“I congratulate you all and implore you to take this opportunity of your membership as a unique one, ” she said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

