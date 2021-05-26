The Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Ogun, Alhaji Hammed Abodunrin, has called for regular training and retraining of journalists to reduce fake news reportage.

Abodunrin made call while receiving the new South-West Zonal Manager of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Olagoke Olatoye, who paid him a courtesy call on Wednesday in Abeokuta.

He said that the training and retraining of media practitioners had become imperative to avoid situations where they themselves would become victims of fake news.

The commandant said that journalists should ensure that they did not allow fake news to threaten the peace and stability of the nation by continually heating up the polity.

Abodunrin called on media organisations to invest heavily in training their reporters and editors to enable them to identify fake news and avoid them.

He also urged media practitioners to always promote issues that would enhance the nation’s unity in their reportage, rather than giving attention to sensationalise news capable of creating division.

Abodunrin, also a trained journalist, promised to collaborate with NAN to foster “peace journalism”, as part of efforts to promote unity in Ogun and Nigeria at large.

“We will keep supporting your agency. It is going to be mutual relationship and positive partnership.

“NSCDC will try as much as possible to key into your services as a news agency. We will continue to patronise you so that you can keep projecting our activities,” he said.

Speaking earlier, Olatoye reiterated NAN’s commitment to enhancing and strengthening unity in the country through balanced reportage.

The zonal manager promised to leverage on the long time relationship between the two federal agencies to promote peace in the zone.

“Make NAN your first priority. Let NAN be the first to break your news. Authentic news emanate from NAN and when you speak to NAN, you have spoken to all.

“Whatever message you have concerning your agency that will promote and project the image of Nigeria, NAN is ready to help in disseminating it.

“As we are projecting the government of the day, we are also protecting the entity called Nigeria,” Olatoye said. (NAN)

