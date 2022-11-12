Fake news: INEC denies investigation of Tinubu

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has denied purported allegation that it commenced investigation of Senator Bola Tinubu, the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, over a case of criminal forfeiture.

INEC made its position known on the issue in a statement issued on Saturday by its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye.

Okoye stated categorically that the said press release did not emanate from the Commission, adding that it was the handiwork of mischief makers and utterly fake.

He stated,”A Press Release purported to have been issued by the Commission has been trending online since yesterday Friday 11th November 2022. It claims that the Commission has commenced investigation into a case of criminal forfeiture against one of the Presidential candidates in the forthcoming General Election and is liaising with a Court in the United States of America in pursuit of same to determine possible violation of our guidelines or the Electoral Act 2022.

“We wish to state categorically that the said Press Release did not emanate from the Commission nor is it pursuing the purported course of action. It is the handiwork of mischief makers and utterly fake.

“Press Releases from the Commission are uploaded to the INEC Press Corps platform and simultaneously disseminated through our website and official social media handles.

“The public is advised to ignore the Press Release.”

