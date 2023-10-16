Fake news: FG pledges not to trample on rights

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

The Federal Government has assured Nigerians that it will not trample on people’s right and press freedom in the fight against fake news and disinformation in the country.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja.

Idris called on Nigerians to always “promote the truth and nothing but the truth”.

“We must be in the fore front of advocating for truthful information all the time. Everything that is fake should not be promoted.

“This is because, it can lead to anarchy and destruction of lives and properties. And by the way, nobody will want his home, country, state or nation to be in taters because somebody is encouraging fake news.

“Fake news should be condemned in all its ramifications. I have said that it is important for all of us to be careful in the way we navigate these waters. We know that we don’t want fake news,” he said.

The Minister further explained that there are people who are using many platforms to provide credible information, adding that such is desirable and should be emulated.

“So, we must collectively come together and see ways and means by which these fake news can be tackled without necessarily trampling on the rights of the people, free press and freedom of information,” he said

The minister said that Nigeria will key into the strategies and best practices to be adopted by the international community in the curtailment of fake news vendors. (NAN)

