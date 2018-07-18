A fake medical practitioner, Salisu Usman, on Wednesday confessed at an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos that he had been treating patients, posing as a qualified medical doctor.

“I am as guilty as charged,” Usman, 28, told court.

Consequently, Magistrate Mrs B.O. Osunsanmi, ordered his remand at the Kirikiri Prisons until July 20 for a review of facts and sentencing.

The defendant, who pleaded for mercy, was found to be a security guard. He resides at Oluwalogbo, Isefun community in Ayobo, near Lagos.

According to the Prosecutor, ASP. Ezekiel Ayorinde, Usman committed the offence on July 6 at Baden Junction in Ayobo.

He said that Usman was found with a bag containing medical and surgical facilities without being a qualified medical practitioner.

“The defendant, who parades himself as a medical doctor treats, dispenses, supplies, administers and sells poisonous and dangerous drugs to patients.

“He was found with different types of tablets, syringes, needles, injections and other medical items.

“But when he was asked to present his certificate or identity card, he could not.

“He confessed that he was not a genuine doctor and he was therefore, taken to the police station, “the prosecutor said.

Ayorinde said the offence contravened Section 251(e) (f) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The section prescribes two years imprisonment for offenders. (NAN)