Fake drugs: Kwara PSN partners with NAFDAC, PCN

By Fatima Mohammed-Lawal

The Kwara branch of Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) says it will collaborate with the National Agency for Food, Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to reduce fake and substandard drugs in the state.

The society declared that bout would also collaborate with the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN).

Mr Mohammed Abdulmalik, the newly elected state Chairman of PSN, disclosed this on Sunday in an interactive session with newsmen in Ilorin.

Abdulmalik noted that though it was not within its jurisdiction to enforce relevant provisions of the law on counterfeit drugs production and impose sanctions on culprits, it would not rest on its oars until the state was rid of illicit drugs.

“We have a regulatory body, which is NAFDAC. It is working on that. It is within its jurisdiction to enforce law on fake drugs and not in our jurisdiction.

“But we have our members as staff of NAFDAC, PCN and Federal Ministry of Health. So, routinely, they go out on enforcement to check the premises of these industries for people that will want to sell fake drugs or unregistered products.

“We will support these agencies and every other body that will want to fight fake drugs,” he said.

The PSN chairman decried the rate of drug abuse in the society, while absolving his members of involvement in unregistered drugs business.

According to him, there is no reasonable registered pharmacist that will sell illicit drug to anybody. (NAN)

