Fake Degrees: NOA lauds Daily Nigerian, tasks others on journalism for nat’l devt.

The Director General, National Orientation Agency (NOA) Dr. Lanre Issa-Onilu has commended the Daily Nigerian Newspaper for the investigative report on fake university degrees, describing it as a shining example of pure journalism for national development.

Issa-Onilu made the assertion in a letter of commendation to the news platform which he personally signed on Thursday in Abuja.

He said,”I write to sincerely commend your news organisation, Daily Nigerian, and particularly Mr Umar Audu, for the outstanding investigative report on fake university degrees/ certificate procurement at the Ecole Superieure de Gestion et de Technoligies, Cotonou, Republic of Benin.

“The report published on the December 30th 2023, edition of the Daily Nigerian is a shining example of first-class journalism for national development.

“We at the NOA find this very laudable, especially as this reminds the nation’s media organisations of their avowed agenda-setting role for development rather than adversarial journalism.

“In commending your patriotic and professional efforts, we urge the media practitioners to be mindful of their roles of fairness, objectivity and balanced reporting to strengthen national cohesion and security.

“The NOA, therefore, reiterates the need for journalists to be diligent and nationalistic in discharging their duties.”

The DG added,”This quintessential journalism of the Daily Nigerian should serve as a benchmark to the media industry as partners in nation building.

“Trusting that you will continue to tread this path of excellent journalism, we at the NOA will continue relentlessly promoting your virtues as the hallmark of the real Nigerian.

“Once again, congratulations on a piece of brilliant journalism.”

