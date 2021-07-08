Fake consultant docked for defrauding woman of N1.2m

A 35-year-old man, Asada Sodiq, on Thursday appeared in a Magistrates’ Court in Ota, Ogun, who pretended to be a consultant, for allegedly defrauding a woman of N1.2 million.The police charged Sodiq, whose address was not given with theft, obtaining money under false pretence and impersonation.

The prosecution counsel, Insp E.O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence between June 2020 and March 2021 at Al-Waheed Nursery and Primary School,Ota.Adaraloye said the defendant, who pretended to be an education consultant to Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta and Kwara University,and collected N1.2 million from the complainant,Modupe Ajibosu, to secure admission for her two children.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 419, 465 and 485 of the Criminal Code,Vol.1,Laws of Ogun,2006.The defendant, however,pleaded not guilty of the charge.

Magistrate A.O. Adeyemi admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.Adeyemi ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed.

The case was adjourned untill July 29 for definite hearing.(NAN)

