Fake comments on Buhari being attributed to El-Rufai -Official

May 8, 2021 Danlami Nmodu News 0



Nasir-El-Rufai Kaduna state gov

An official Kaduna Government has said fake comments on President Muhammadu Buhari are being attributed to his boss, Kaduna Nasir el-Rufai.

Samuel , commissioner for Internal Security and Affairs the being attributed to his boss is mischievous.

He said, ‘A mischievous online is circulating fake comments on President Muhammad Buhari which they falsely attribute to Nasir El-Rufai.

“The intention the forces behind the fake and mischievous news, for reasons best known to them, is to create tension and confusion the nation’s polity.

“The entire content is fabricated, and they are trying to pass off as a popular online newspaper to spread their mischief.

“The Kaduna Government the general public to disregard publication and treat it as the vile lie it is.

Newsdiaryonline recalls a alleged the expressed doubts about Buhari’s ability to lead Nigeria.

said such reports are fake and mischievous.

Tags: , ,