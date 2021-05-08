An official of Kaduna State Government has said fake comments on President Muhammadu Buhari are being attributed to his boss, Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai.

Samuel Aruwan, commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs the report being attributed to his boss is mischievous.

He said, ‘A mischievous online report is circulating fake comments on President Muhammad Buhari which they falsely attribute to Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

“The intention of the forces behind the fake and mischievous news, for reasons best known to them, is to create tension and confusion in the nation’s polity.

“The entire content is fabricated, and they are trying to pass off as a popular online newspaper to spread their mischief.

“The Kaduna State Government urges the general public to disregard that publication and treat it as the vile lie that it is.

Newsdiaryonline recalls that a report alleged that the governor expressed doubts about Buhari’s ability to lead Nigeria.

Aruwan said Saturday that such reports are fake and mischievous.

