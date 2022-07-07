Fake Army General jailed 7 years for impersonation, N266.5m fraud

By Adenike Ayodele

An Ikeja Special Offences Court on Thursday sentenced a fake Army General Bolarinwa Abiodun, whose real name is Hassan Ayinde to seven years in prison for impersonation and N266.5 million fraud.

The convict also disguised as the Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) to carry out the N266.5 million fraud.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abiodun pleaded guilty to an amendment 13-count charge bordering on obtaining money under false pretences and forgery,after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) re-arraigned him on Thursday.

Delivering judgment, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo , sentenced Abiodun without an option of fine, following his guilty plea.

“The defendant portrayed himself to be an Army General who forged the signature of the former President Olusegun Obasanjo and current President Muhammadu Buhari in defrauding and obtaining by false pretenses to the victim.

“He so perfected the scam by the level of his education, that one wonders whether such individual should be allowed to work scot free. It is so sad that people like this have given our dear country a bad name.

“I hereby sentence you Bolarinwa Abiodun to seven years imprisonment without an option of fine.

“The convict should pay the victim the N20 million to the victim and his First Bank Account with number 3050622693 used in carrying out the fraud be closed.

“He is to also forfeit building at No.1 Joke Ayo St., Alagbado.

“His four vehicles, Blank Range Rover, Black BMW car, Black Toyota Land Cruiser, and White Toyota Hilux with reg no Lagos KTU 985 ET which were recovered from him be forfeited,” the judge said.

The EFCC counsel, Mr Rotimi Oyedepo, submitted that he forged the signature of Obasanjo and the signature of President Muhammadu Buhari in defrauding his victim of N266.5 million.

NAN reports that the prosecution submitted that the defendant forged a letter of appointment as Chief Of Army Staff, dated May 20, 2020 and purportedly said the document emanated from The Presidency.

He also said that the defendant forged a Nigerian Army Identity Card with serial number 387140.

The defendant was also said to have been in possession of a forged certificate of confirmation, dated Nov. 7, 2018, purporting same to have emanated from the Nigerian Army Headquarters.

The prosecution said the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 1(3) and 6 of Advanced Fee Fraud and other Related Offenses, 2006 and 363 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2011 (NAN)

