Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Fake American Soldier Bags Two Years Jail term in Kaduna

The Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday, November 20, 2023 secured the conviction and sentencing of Jesse Joshua Kassah, (alias Devaun Smith Wayne) to two years imprisonment.

He was jailed by Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna State High Court, Kaduna, after pleading guilty to one-count charge bordering on impersonation upon being arraigned by the Kaduna Zonal Command of the EFCC.The lone count charge reads: “That you, Jesse Joshua Kassah (a.k.a Devaun Smith Wayne), (M) between January to October, 2023 at Kaduna within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, committed an offence, to wit; falsely presented yourself as Devaun Smith Wayne; a USA military personnel and ticket salesman on Facebook (an online social media application) to one Caitlin Morgan and which pretence you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 142(1) of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017”.He pleaded guilty to the charge when it was read to him.In view of his plea, prosecution counsel M. Arumemi urged the court to convict and sentence the defendant accordingly.Justice Khobo thereafter convicted and sentenced Kassah to two years imprisonment with an option of N150, 000.00 (One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira) fine.The Judge also ordered the forfeiture of Samsung Galaxy A02 phone which was used to commit the offence to the Federal Government of Nigeria.Kassah’s journey to the Correctional Centre started when he was arrested at Karji area of Kaduna for internet-related offences. Investigations showed that he impersonated an American soldier, Devaun Smith Wayne and used his identity to defraud his victims in the process. 

