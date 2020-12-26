Faith-based organisation sensitises religious leaders on peace building

A faith-based organisation, Jamatul Tajdijul Islam, has organised a two-day sensitisation exercise for religious leaders on conflict management and peace building in Kano State.

The workshop, with the theme: “The Role of Religious Leaders in Tackling Social and Security Crisis in Nigeria”, was designed to mobilise religious leaders in the 19 northern states towards promoting peace in the society, according to Malam Abubakar Mujahid, The National President of the association.

Mujahid said at the inauguration of the workshop on Friday, in Kano, that the initiative was also to encourage religious leaders to support and promote community policing, toward tackling security challenges in the country.

“Even though provision of security with its full concept is one of the primary responsibilities of government, members of the community also have a role to play in achieving the desired goals,” he said.

He lamented the lingering farmer- pastoralist clashes, in spite of various measures deployed to address the menace, saying that religious leaders would do well to champion the cause of conflict resolution and peace building at the grassroots.

The president also called on governments at all levels, to encourage skill acquisition and entrepreneurship development programmes to create job opportunities for the youths.

In a remark, the Commissioner of Police in Kano State, Mr Habu Sani, said religious leaders had a significant role to play in peace building processes in the society by peaching tolerance, peace and love in their teachings.

Represented at the occasion by SP Haruna Abubakar, the Police Chaplain, Sani commended the association for organising the training and charged the participants to prioritise the true teachings of Islam to counter extremist ideologies. (NAN)