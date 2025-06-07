Faith at the Forefront: Ogun’s Eminent Muslims Gather Under One Crescent

Yesterday, Friday, June 6, 2025, the dawn of Eid-el-Adha broke with profound serenity in Egbaland, as faithful Muslims thronged the sacred grounds of Lantoro to observe the two rak’ahs of the Eid prayer. Among the throngs of the devout stood a man whose legacy continues to shine both in diplomacy and in devotion—Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Isola, OFR, the Baba Adinni of Ogun State and the Baba Adinni of Yorubaland, Edo, and Delta States.

The revered diplomat and Islamic leader, who served as Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom between 2021 and 2023, stood not apart, but among the people, in line with his lifelong commitment to humility, service, and unity.

Shoulder-to-shoulder in the blessed congregation with other respected figures—including the Senator representing Ogun Central, Distinguished Senator Shuaib Afolabi Salisu, former Governor and Senator Ibikunle Amosun, CON, FCA, and Hon. Maruf Afolabi Afuape, Member, House of Representatives—Ambassador Isola exuded a dignified calm, a quiet emblem of faith intersecting with statesmanship.

Others present were Hon. Akeem Akintayo Amosun of the RMAFC, Hon. Ganiyu Hamzat, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, and Navy Captain Rasheed Raji, the Baba Adinni of Egbaland. Alongside Ambassador Isola were his revered companions in faith—Alhaji Najimdeen Jimoh Ogooluwa (Arowosadini of Egbaland), his noble wife Dr. (Mrs.) Saliat Bolanle Isola (Iya Adinni of Egbaland), and Dr. (Mrs.) Yemi Kolapo Sowunmi, the Iya Suna of Egbaland and Amirah of Ogun State.

Presiding over the day’s spiritual engagements was the esteemed Chief Imam of Egbaland, Sheikh Sa’adallahi Alade Bamgbola, whose khutbah stirred both minds and hearts. In his impassioned sermon, he reminded the faithful of the eternal lessons of Eid-el-Adha: total submission to Allah, the nobility of sacrifice, and the urgent call to unity in times of trial. His final supplication invoked divine mercy upon Egbaland, Ogun State, and Nigeria, and echoed powerfully across the gathering.

Speaking to the media after the Eid prayer, Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Isola OFR extended his heartfelt Eid greetings not only to Muslims but to every Nigerian of goodwill. His message, firm yet tender, called for renewed love, mutual understanding, and civic responsibility. Drawing from the sacred symbolism of Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice, he noted:

“Eid-el-Adha teaches us the ultimate meaning of surrender and sacrifice. It invites us, as a nation, to lay aside selfishness and to embrace a common destiny rooted in faith, fairness, and fraternity. Nigeria is blessed with a diversity that must not divide, but define our collective greatness.”

With the grace of a seasoned diplomat and the depth of a spiritual guide, he emphasized the need for leaders to rule with justice and compassion, for youth to pursue excellence anchored in values, and for citizens to uphold peace in their neighborhoods, truth in their dealings, and righteousness in their hearts.

The Baba Adinni also offered special prayers for the unity of the Muslim Ummah, the stability of democratic institutions, and the economic restoration of Nigeria. His words, gentle yet urgent, were as much a prayer as a plan—a blueprint for harmony and hope in a restless age.

Ambassador Isola’s presence at the Eid ground was not ceremonial—it was symbolic. It was a declaration that faithful leadership is not about position, but posture before God. It was a message that those who lead must also kneel, reflect, and serve.

In every step he takes, whether in diplomatic corridors or spiritual gatherings, Sarafa Tunji Isola embodies a rare fusion: of intellect and humility, of authority and spirituality, of modern vision and timeless values.

He does not merely preach peace—he lives it. He does not only cite principles—he practices them.

As Nigeria stands at another pivotal moment in its history, leaders like Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Isola offer more than commentary—they offer clarity. His example is a living reminder that the noblest form of public service flows not from ego, but from emaan (faith), ikhlas (sincerity), and khidmah (service).

May Allah accept the prayers of the faithful, reward our sacrifices, and bless our nation with righteous leaders and prosperous seasons. As the crescent moon fades into the skies of tomorrow, may we carry forward the light of this Eid.