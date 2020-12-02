Failed surgery: Court adjourns trial of Lagos surgeon until Feb. 3, 2021

A Federal High Court in Lagos, on Wednesday, adjourned until Feb. 3, 2021, continuation of the trial of a Surgeon, Anuoluwapo Adepoju, standing trial over alleged evasion from investigation into a failed plastic surgery.

The defendant is charged by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), alongside her Clinic, MedContour Services Ltd.

The defendants are standing trial on a five count charge bordering on a refusal to honour an invitation for investigation as well as production of investigation document.

Adepoju was re-arraigned on July 17, alongside her Medical outfit, before Justice Mohammed Liman.

She had pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted bail on self recognition.

At the last adjourned date, a prosecution witness, Mrs Suzzy Onwuka, concluded her evidence with a narration on how the FCCPC failed in its attempts to secure the presence of the defendant for investigation over the allegations.