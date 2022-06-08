Failed portion : FRSC urges motorists to exercise caution on Otedola bridge

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has urged motorists to exercise caution on Otedola Bridge axis of Lagos-Ibadan expressway due to palliative work currently embarked on by Julius Berger plc.

Mr Ahmed Umar, the FRSC Ogun Sector Commander, disclosed this in a statement in Abeokuta on Wednesday.

Umar said the diversion from the Otedola Bridge, affected traffic situation along the axis, which would last between six and eight months.

“Therefore, motorists traveling during this period of road rehabilitation are advised to be extra careful and ensure their journeys are properly planned with enough time.

“They should pay special attention to construction areas where overtaking is prohibited and maximum speed is pegged at 50km per hour, especially at construction zones where traffic is diverted.

“FRSC personnel would be deployed to strategic areas to ease traffic flow and ensure prompt removal of obstruction on the road,”he said.

The sector commander advised motorists to drive cautiously, avoid route violation, lane discipline, obey traffic rules and regulations and also cooperate with traffic managers to ensure free flow of traffic.

“In case of a road traffic crash and obstruction, the FRSC could be reached on the FRSC toll free number 122,”he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

