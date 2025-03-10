‘Failed Politicians’ Distracting Ribadu With 2031 Presidency – Ex-Niger Delta Militant

A former militant leader in the Niger Delta and prominent member of the third phase of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Osaanya Ossanya has blamed some “failed politicians” for working hard to discredit the good works of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

He wondered why any sane person will link Ribadu with the politics of 2031 Presidency, which is still six years ahead if the aim was not to pitch him against his President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and distract him from the relentless fight against enemies of Nigeria’s unity and peaceful coexistence.

According to him, some politicians and their collaborators are not happy that Nigeria is winning the war against terrorism with bandits, herdsmen, kidnappers, and other violent criminals being wiped away.

The ex-agitator, in a statement, said it was disheartening that despite the efforts of Ribadu, which has been confirmed with the improvement of Nigeria’s Global Terror Index score from 8.065 in 2023 to 7.575, the best score in over eight years, he was still being vilified.

Ossanya said, “That is why they have resorted to blackmail and all manners of propaganda against Ribadu who is doing a great job that we are all proud of.”

The former warlord warned those behind the media attacks to desist, maintaining that Nigerians, particularly the people of the Niger Delta, are happy with Ribadu and will stand by him and continue to support him in making the country free from terrorists.

He said that under Ribadu as NSA, key terror figures have been sent to their early graves, which explains why people can now travel freely along the Abuja/Kaduna Road and other parts of the country.

While admitting that more work needs to be done, he called for the support for the NSA and the Bola Tinubu-led administration to make the country safer and free from notorious criminals and their financiers.

Ossanya added that aside from physical security, Ribadu’s focus on food and other aspects of security also explains his intelligent approach to national security and his hard work, dedication, and avowed commitment to keep Nigeria safe.

He said, “Everything is now bearing fruit as we can see. Our National Security Adviser, one of the best we have ever had and one of the finest and most intelligent security experts to have come from our land, is on top of his game.

“His management of the nation’s security bears eloquent testimony to his dedication and commitment.

“We therefore condemn the incessant media attacks on the NSA by politicians who are agents of destabilization. Linking the NSA to phantom presidential ambition is absurd and a plan to distract him.

“His focus is not just physical security but other aspect of security. Trucks carrying farm produce are now monitored up to the market to prevent diversion to some neighbouring countries. Also, there seems to be an end to the smuggling of petrol to other countries. All of these are efforts that need to be commended.”