Failed delivery: Court orders 2 Sales Reps to pay customer 1.1m

A Wuse Zone Six Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday ordered two sales representatives to pay a customer N1.1 million as refund for goods not delivered and cost of the suit.

Delivering judgment, Magistrate Umar Dodo, ordered Abubakar Ismail and Mohammed Mutaki to pay the plaintiff, Elom Peter N1.1million being the money he transferred to their accounts for purchase of malaria drugs.

He also ordered them to pay Peter N50,000 as cost for filing the suit.

Dodo in addition stated that the judgment sum will attract 10 per cent interest until it was finally liquidated.

From facts, the plaintiff through his counsel I.N Nwosu submitted that his client who owned a pharmacy store wanted to purchase some malaria drugs and approached the first defendant, Comfort Care Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

The counsel further averred that his client met the two defendants who were sales representatives with the first defendant.

He said the defendants gave him account details where he made the transfer of N1.074 million.

The counsel stated that after the transfer however, he never got the delivery of the drugs he paid for.

The first defendant in defence argued that the second and third defendants did not carry the transaction on its behalf, as the said money was transferred into the second and third defendants personal accounts.

The court on its part delivered judgment after evaluating the submissions of the parties through exhibit of transfer receipts and witness testimony.

The court therefore ordered the second and third defendants to refund the plaintiff’s money and discharged the first defendant. (NAN)

