Failed ambush as MNJTF neutralises Boko Haram, ISWAP terrorists

By Danlami Nmodu

Hard on the heels of new Field Commander of MNJTF Major General Abdul Khalifah Ibrahim’s to troops of new a impetus, reports have emerged that more Boko Haram/ ISWAP terrorists have been neutralised by the forces under his command.

According to a statement made available to NEWSDIARYONLINE on Sunday Boko Haram terrorists forces who ambushed MNJTF forces have been repelled.

The statement signed by Colonel Muhammad Dole, Chief of Military Public Information, HQ MNJTF, Ndjamena Chad said, “The renewed vigor and resilience in the conduct of the ongoing clearance operations to flush out the remnants of BHT/ISWAP terrorists around the fringes of Lake Chad region is yielding positive results. The troops of MNJTF Sector 3 Monguno conducting routine patrols along Gajiram general areas, suddenly came under attack by BHT/ISWAP terrorists at Gambari axis.

“The ambush was successfully repelled and the troops charged through. During the encounter, Four (4) insurgents were neutralised while many fled with multiple gun shots wounds. Unfortunately, one solder sustained injury, and he is receiving treatment at military medical facility. The items recovered are:3 X AK 47 rifles;10 X 7.62mm special rounds;1 X 36 HG;1 X Magazine Carrier;Assorted drugs;1 X Hair comb;1 X car charger;2 X touch light and 1 X Techno phone set

“A bag of beansIt can be recalled, during his recent familiarisation/operational visits to sectors levels, the Force Commander MNJTF Major General Abdul Khalifah Ibrahim charged the troops to maintain the tempo and adopt aggressive posture in dealing with insurgents, in order to deny them freedom of action. The FC commended the troops and reiterated his earlier commitment to providing necessary support to defeat the remaining criminals across the region”







Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...