Fagbemi urges speedy dispensation of justice on financial crimes

By Anita Uzoagba/Eneh Awodi

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, has urged members of the judiciary nationwide to ensure speedy dispensation of justice in financial crime and corruption cases.

Fagbemi made the call on Monday in Abuja at a one-day roundtable on addressing corruption challenges in the country, organised by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in collaboration with the MacArthur Foundation.

The conference is themed, “Building a Unified Front Against Corruption in Nigeria”.

Fagbemi, represented by Victoria Ojogbene, a Director in the ministry, emphasised the need for unified efforts to win the battle against corruption.

He stressed that anti-corruption bodies must carry people at the grassroots along without favouritism and sentiment.

”We should not give in to sentiment in the fight against corruption in Nigeria, especially where we have been polarised along different factors,” he said.

Fagbemi noted that Nigeria, in spite of its immense potential, abundant resources, and dynamic population, faced corruption as a formidable barrier to progress and prosperity.

He emphasised that corruption undermined institutions, distorts economic opportunities, and eroded trust vital for a tri-religious society.

The ICPC Chairman, Dr Musa Aliyu, SAN, highlighted the commission’s collaboration with the 36 state Attorneys-General to ensure justice and transparency in public project execution.

Aliyu emphasised that corruption was a cancer that eroded public trust, stifled economic growth, and perpetuated inequality.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes, Sen. Udende Emmanuel, stated that corruption required a comprehensive and multifaceted approach, involving every segment of society.

On his part, Dr Ben Odo, Chair of the Body of State Attorneys General, emphasised the need for effective collaboration among state Attorneys General to combat corruption.

(NAN)