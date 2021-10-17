Fagbemi emerges factional Kwara APC Chairman

Mr Sunday Fagbemi has emerged as Chairman of the factional All Progressives Congress (APC)

loyal to Gov. AbdulRaman AbdulRazaq of Kwara.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Fagbemi and the other officials of the faction were elected through consensus arrangement and affirmative voice vote in Ilorin on Saturday.

The former factional caretaker committee chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Sanmari, was elected Vice Chairman of the faction.

Messrs Mustapha Isowo and Tajudeen Aro Folarin were returned as Secretary and Publicity Secretary of the faction, respectively.

The state delegate conference Chairman, Prof. Emmanuel Dandaura, announced the result of the election.

Responding, Fagbemi promised to reconcile all the aggrieved members of the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He however added that what led to the disgruntlement and sordid past was indiscipline.

Fagbemi said: “My executive will instil discipline in the party. Our governor has been transparently transparent.

“Our executive will be transparent in all ramifications.”

NAN also reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) monitored the factional congress. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...