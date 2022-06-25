Fadina wins Best Female Mediator Award

Mrs Adejoke Fadina, has won the Best Female Mediator Award.

This was announced in a letter addressed to her and signed by Mrs. Adeyinka Aroyewun, Director, Lagos Multi-Door Courthous, LMDC.

The letter reads: “In special recognition of your outstanding performance and commitment as a Lagos Multi-Door Courthouse (LMDC) Mediator, the LMDC has selected you as the recipient of the Best Female Mediator Award.

“This award is to be presented at the LMDC 20th Anniversary Lecture themed; “21st Century ADR: Looking into The Future – Restorative Justice as a catalyst for Youths and Juveniles Transformation’’ and Dinner Night.”

The LMDC 20th Anniversary Lecture and Dinner Night took place at 3pm on Friday, June 24, 2022 at Ademola Adetokunbo Hall, Nigerian Law School, Victoria Island, Lagos, according to the letter.

