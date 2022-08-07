Fadah hails Bayelsa Gov for constructing new Orientation Camp for NYSC

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Director General of National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Muhammad Kaku Fadah has lauded the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Duoye Diri for his immense support for NYSC in the State.

He stated this when the Governor paid an unscheduled visit to the Corps Members at the newly constructed NYSC Bayelsa State Orientation Camp in Kaiama.

Fadah commended the Governor for providing a befitting Permanent Orientation Camp with modern facilities for NYSC in Kaiama.

He said there was the need to provide a very conducive environment for Corps Members, adding that the Orientation Camp which serves as the entry point into National Service must be habitable for them.

“Thank you for all what you have done for NYSC in Bayelsa State and on behalf of all Corps Members nationwide, we are grateful,” the DG said.

Speaking to the Corps Members, the Director General advised them to be disciplined in whatever they do, during and after the Orientation period.

“Avoid cultism, drugs and use the social media to promote national unity and Integration.

Learn a skill under the NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme and become job creators”, said Fadah.

The NYSC Bayelsa State Coordinator, Mr Mohammed Jiya stated that all the registered I,164 Corps Members have exhibited high level of discipline in camp.

He commended Governor Duoye Diri for approving the construction of two extra hostels for Corps Members likewise the construction of internal roads within the camp.

Other on-going projects courtesy the State Government, according to Bayelsa State Coordinator include the provision of modern medical equipment for the camp clinic and approval of transport allowance to passing-out Corps Members since the inception of Governor Diri’s administration.

“Bayelsa State Government is one of the governments that takes the welfare and security of Corps Members in high esteem by prompt payment of monthly allowance to Corps Members”, Jiya said.

