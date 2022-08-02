Factory worker remanded in Lagos for alleged defilement

By Moronke Boboye

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday remanded a 39- year-old factory worker, ThankGod Umana, who allegedly defiled a 15-year-old.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs B. O. Osunsanmi, did not take the defendant ‘s plea but ordered that he should be kept at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre pending advice by the state director of public prosecutions.

Osunsanmi adjourned the case until Aug. 25 for mention.

The defendant, who resides at 8, Egunjobi St., Iyana Ipaja, Lagos State, was charged with defilement.

The prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the defendant committed the offence in April at his residence.

Akeem said that the mother of the victim found out the alleged crime when she observed that her daughter was keeping to herself.

The prosecutor said that after much probing, the minor told her mother that the defendant had been sexually molesting her.

Akeem said that the case was reported at a police station and the defendant was arrested.

Child defilement contravenes Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)

